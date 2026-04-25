Advocates for the family of the Boulder firebombing suspect call for their return to Colorado

Around the time a protest was being held in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Centennial, lawyers say a Colorado family was being taken into custody inside. This took place less than forty-eight hours after a federal judge in Texas ordered their release.

Hayam El Gamal is the ex-wife of Mohamed Soliman, the man who is charged with carrying out a bias motivated terror attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall in June of 2025. El Gamal and her kids, ranging from ages five to 18, were arrested by immigration officials shortly after the attack.

An FBI agent testified in court that he believed the family did not know about Soliman's plans, and the family has denounced his actions.

"We condemn all people that use violence, even including my father," said Habiba Soliman from the Dilley detention center in Texas in January.

CBS

On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas ordered their release.

In response, the Department of Homeland Security said, "The facts of this case have not changed. Mohamed Soliman is a terrorist responsible for an antisemitic firebombing in Boulder. Despite receiving full due process and a final order of removal, this activist judge appointed by Bill Clinton is releasing this terrorist's family onto American streets. Under President Trump, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of those who have no right to be in our country, especially national security threats."

Kristin Gutzman, Megan Klaus, and Lacey Goodwin have been helping and advocating for El Gamal and her kids. Klaus and Goodwin even drove them from Texas to Colorado, arriving at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Kristin Gutzman, Megan Klaus, and Lacey Goodwin CBS

They say the future looked bright for the family.

"The smiles and the joy when they got out of the car and saw us waiting for them, it was miraculous," said Klaus. "I was sharing with them that healing is around the corner. Is it? Is healing around the corner? They are now on a plane to be deported where their lives are at stake."

The family had an immigration check-in in Centennial on Saturday morning. That's when they were detained and put on a plane to Michigan.

"Absolute evil and cruelty. There's no reason to be doing this," said Goodwin.

Lilah Pettey is friends with Habiba Soliman. She says this whole situation isn't fair.

"It's the most devastating news I've had all week," said Pettey. "This is completely illegal, and it is just further torment of a family that has gone through too much."

Lilah Pettey CBS

She says she feels sad for her friend and her friend's family.

"Losing her has been genuinely devastating for me. For our whole community. And if Habiba is watching I just want her to know I love you, I miss you and I hope that I get to see you soon," said Pettey.

Gutzman, Klaus and Goodwin say they just want the El Gamal-Soliman family to return home and have peace.

"They're resilient and they shouldn't have to be resilient anymore. We should be taking care of them," said Klaus.

The family immigrated from Egypt and applied for asylum after their visas expired. Advocates say the family is worried that if they're returned to Egypt, they'll be labeled as terrorists and be targeted by the Egyptian government and mistreated.

On Saturday evening, DHS issued a statement to CBS Colorado expounding on its earlier statement this week.

"Mohammed Soliman is a terrorist responsible for an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder. The family received full due process and was issued a final order of removal on December 29, 2025. They appealed the judge's decision. The board of appeals upheld the final order of removal on April 22, 2026. Despite receiving full due process, this activist judge appointed by Bill Clinton is releasing this terrorist's family onto American streets AGAIN," said DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "Under President Trump, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of those who have no right to be in our country—especially terrorists and their associates. We are confident the courts will ultimately vindicate us."