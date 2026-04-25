Advocates for the family of the Boulder firebombing suspect call for their return to Colorado Around the time a protest was being held in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Centennial, lawyers say a Colorado family was being taken into custody inside. This took place less than forty-eight hours after a federal judge in Texas ordered their release. Advocates for the family say they had no knowledge of Mohamed Soliman's plans to attack a Boulder group raising awareness for Israeli captives of Hamas, and that the family has been treated unfairly.