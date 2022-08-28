'It's very rare:' Accessible Shine Music Festival returns for second year

Saturday the universally accessible music festival returned to Denver's Civic Center Park. Shine Music Festival was designed to make live music inclusive for those with various disabilities. CBS News Colorado is a sponsor of that event.

"A lot of people with various disabilities don't get to experience live music," said Diane Perez, social media director for Shine Music Festival.

Shine Music Festival returned for its second year, to break down barriers to live music access.

"It really makes me feel like a part of the music and a part of the whole festival culture as opposed to like an afterthought in the little wheelchair area over there," said Perez.

The event took steps to be inclusive for those with a broad range of disabilities, including adding ramps, ADA-compliant restrooms, and custom stages to the park

"Also, shady areas. We've also thought of the autism community -- we have chill areas and excitable areas," said Perez.

The first festival of its kind, Shine attracted people from across the country.

"Oh, they're loving it! They're loving the music they're loving the dancing," said Dalton Barrier, adventure coordinator for Iowa-based nonprofit Camp Courageous.

Thirteen adults with disabilities and staff members with Camp Courageous, traveled over 800 miles to attend the festival. The camp offers year-round recreational activities for people with disabilities or special needs.

"It's very rare, especially with the platform over here that vibrates," said Barrier. "Then you have the interpreters that do sign language and that really helps out and then you have headphones for campers who can't take the music loudly, so it's just a really nice open venue here."