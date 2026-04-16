Abrupt closure of boutique business in Colorado city leaves vendors scrambling to move out

Small business owners inside the Painted Tree Boutiques in Northglenn were just two days away from hosting a "Ladies Night" event when their entire world turned upside down.

"It's very abrupt and unfortunate, and it's impacting a lot of families (and) employees," Stacey Hutcherson told CBS Colorado.

Stacey Hutcherson, small business owner CBS

Hutcherson is the owner of a home goods laser company called Calico Collective. She's been a vendor inside Painted Tree for the last four years since the Boutique chain opened in Northglenn.

"It was a good way for us to have a retail space without having a full brick and mortar," Hutcherson said.

Now, she and other small business owners are scrambling to pack up item by item in the wake of an unexpected decision by Painted Tree management to close the shop for good.

"We have some people that are brand new that just invested a ton of money to be in here," Hutcherson said.

On Tuesday, the company announced the closure of all 60 of its storefronts across the country, two of which were located in Northglenn and Colorado Springs. Painted Tree officials attributed rising costs, market conditions and changes in consumer shopping behavior as reasons for the closure.

CBS Colorado went inside the Painted Tree in Northglenn with Hutcherson Wednesday, as the once bustling boutique paradise quickly transformed into empty stalls.

"I didn't find out until yesterday morning, which left me scrambling," Hutcherson said. "Many people are in multiple (Painted Tree) locations (and are) scrambling (on) how to get their product back before doors shut."

Business owners now feel empty and frustrated, saying company leaders should've given them more warning.

"It's really hard. They took everybody's rent out this month, and they knew this was happening," Hutcherson said. "So, to me, it's point blank theft."

CBS Colorado reached out to Painted Tree about the abrupt closures, but have not heard back.

"Technically, we were told that we have until April 24, but we found out Painted Tree hasn't been paying the lease at this location," Hutcherson said. "So we're worried that the landlord is going to come and lock the doors."

While Hutcherson says she still has an online presence she can use to continue her sales, other business owners are still figuring out how to get their products to customers.

"I have a lot of inventory, so I guess I'm doing craft shows and flea markets now," business owner Lisa Calderon told CBS Colorado. "It's impacting me a lot."

However, it's more than mourning the loss of their storefronts that's impacting small businesses. They're also losing the community they built with fellow owners and shoppers inside the building.

"It's frustrating, and I feel really sad for a lot of families," Hutcherson said.