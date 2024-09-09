Above average temperatures to start the week in Denver, but changes are on the way

Summer Heat Sticks With Us Almost All Week

A strong low-pressure system will push onshore late Wednesday, bringing changes to the current weather pattern across Colorado. It will be hot and (mostly) dry to start the week for the Denver metro area.

The bulk of storm chances will remain confined across the high country with a few showers spilling off the foothills and across the Plains. Wednesday will feature the greatest storm chances (~20-30%), with a very stray shower both Monday and Tuesday across the Eastern Plains.

CBS

Temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s through Thursday, about 5-10 degrees above average. Slightly cooler temperatures will trickle in to end the week as the low pressure system passes to our north. The main impact from the low will be gusty winds, and likely fire concerns.

The combination of above average temperatures and mostly dry weather to start this week will lead to elevated fire concerns. The final ingredient missing is strong wind gusts, which arrive on Wednesday. Gusts could reach 35 MPH on Wednesday and 40 MPH on Thursday.

CBS

This low pressure system will be a near miss, staying just to our north. Another strong system will arrive next week (8-11 days out), and will likely give us a taste of fall!