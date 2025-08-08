Watch CBS News
Police rescue two dogs abandoned by side of road near Colorado elementary school

Police in one Colorado community are searching for answers after two neglected dogs were abandoned on the side of the road this week.

abandoned-dogs-parker.png
Parker Police Department

According to the Parker Police Department, a man abandoned them near the parking lot of Pioneer Elementary off of Riva Ridge around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said neither the female adult dog nor the six-month-old puppy is microchipped, and both showed signs of neglect.

They said both dogs are currently being cared for at a shelter.  

Police are looking for the owner, who they said is a middle-aged white man driving a white pickup truck with a topper. The police department hopes someone might have information, dash camera footage or doorbell footage that may help them identify the owner.

They asked anyone with information on the case to contact Parker Police Community Services Officer Jacob Gingold at jgingold@parkerco.gov or 303-805-6851.

