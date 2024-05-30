$975 million Denver Public School bond proposal could be on November ballot, if approved

Voters in Denver could decide on a $975 million bond to improve 100+ schools

Earlier this week, the Denver Public Schools Community Planning Advisory Committee revealed a proposed $975 million bond and mill levy package that could impact Denver voters in November.

If the package is approved in August by the Board of Education, the funds will be used to make maintenance updates and upgrades to more than 100 schools in the district.

According to Trena Marsal, chief operations officer for DPS, the buildings that need the most updates are up to 55 years old.

"The majority of the bond is focused on maintenance. Our average age of our buildings is 55 years, so we have many assets past their youthful life," said Marsal. "We want to ensure that our buildings are operational and that we are creating safe and welcoming environments for our students."

For five months, the CPAC worked on identifying school needs and improvements across the district.

Some major changes the district would like to make with these funds, if approved, include adding air conditioning to 29 schools in the district.

School staff at Brown International Academy are hoping for the change. As warmer days lie ahead, they are dreading the heat.

Inside Ms. Swindell's fourth grade classroom, a box fan and a portable air conditioning unit are tasked with keeping students cool, but it still is not enough.

"There are days when my classroom is hovering in the mid to high 80s all day long from 7:30 a.m. when I arrive until the end of the day," said Swindell.

The same problem can be found next door in Ms. LeMoine's classroom, who is also fed up with the air conditioning situation at their school.

"Several days this year, we've had to leave the classroom to go work outside and work in the basement," said LeMoine, describing how the heat can interfere with kids' learning. "Learning is not as great."

To try to keep students somewhat cool, both teachers also close the blinds and windows.

"It's impossible to learn or even just function in that type of heat all day long," said Swindell.

LeMoine adds this also affects students' health.

"I've also had students feel sick, with stomachaches, headaches, and just not feeling well," said LeMoine.

Of the $975 million bond proposal, an estimated total of $301 million will go to "critical maintenance" updates, and at least $240 million will go toward installing air conditioning at 29 schools, like Brown Elementary.

It's similar to the 2020 bond that funded air conditioning for 24 schools.

"This bond program will not impact Denver voters. It is an investment that will not increase taxes," said Marsal.

Typically, schools in Colorado are funded through local property taxes or the state's general fund.

The bonds are sold to investors to generate the funds. DPS will then look to pay back those bonds with interest to earn money for the investors.

Marsal says this funding is necessary not only for cooler classrooms but for more facilities, maintenance, renovations to aging buildings, arts, and athletics.

It's an environment fourth-grade teachers Swindell and LeMoine want to create for their students as they hope for cooler rooms on warmer days.

The committee's recommendations include $100 million for learning environments in 136 schools, $124 million for new facilities, $127 million for arts, athletics and innovation, and $83 million for safety and technology.

If approved by the Board of Education in August, the proposed nearly $1 billion bond and mill levy will be one of the biggest packages presented to Denver voters.