Motorcyclist killed in crash on 6th Ave in Lakewood, vehicle involved left scene

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on 6th Avenue in Lakewood on Sunday evening, and police are searching for a vehicle involved.

According to the Lakewood Police Department press release, the lone rider on a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 6th Ave between Wadsworth Blvd and Sheridan Blvd around 6:45 p.m. when an unknown, dark-colored Audi made a lane change that forced the biker into a white SUV that was traveling next to the them.

The motorcycle hit the SUV, and the rider lost control and ended up going down on the right shoulder of 6th Ave.

The rider was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi did not stay at the scene of the crash, and it's unknown if there was a crash with the motorcycle before it hit the white SUV. The Audi is described as a newer model with LED lights.

The victim was not named in the press release, pending next-of-kin notifiation.

Anyone with information can contact Lakewood Police Department.