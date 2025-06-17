Watch CBS News
5 hurt in crash involving shuttle bus leaving Denver International Airport

Five people were hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus leaving Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning. Denver police told CBS News Colorado that a Chevy Malibu and the bus collided, causing the bus to flip over on its side. 

Five people were hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus leaving Denver International Airport on Tuesday. CBS

Investigators believe the crash was caused by one of the drivers crossing the center line but are trying to determine which one. 

The crash happened on airport property on Jackson Gap Street near East 71st Avenue. Police said a first responder witnessed the crash. 

Denver police investigated a crash between a shuttle bus and a Chevy Malibu near Denver International Airport.  CBS

"A Denver paramedic on her way to work was two cars behind; she saw the collision, but was unable to determine who crossed the double yellow line," said Denver Police Lt. Todd Fuller. 

Police confirmed one of the people injured in the crash is the driver of the Chevy Malibu. 

