4 found dead in Colorado home

Officers from the Thornton Police Department found four people dead inside a home Friday evening after a relative told police there were no responses coming from the people inside.

TPD officers responded to the call shortly after 8 p.m. and entered the residence located in the 13900 block of Harrison Street.

Inside, they found "four people obviously deceased," the department stated in a press release early Saturday morning.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the department. TPD noted that its detectives believe there is no threat to the surrounding community.

Thornton PD continues to investigation the incident Saturday but is releasing no further information at this time. It is also withholding the identification of the deceased until notifications of family members are completed.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.