Congressman Evans and Senator Bennet secure $850,000 to make Northern Colorado roadway safer for pedestrians

Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet worked together in Washington D.C. to help the City of Greeley secure $850,000 for safety improvements to 35th Avenue.

The avenue, which runs north and south through the center of the city, will soon receive a facelift when it comes to ensuring pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Steven Younkin, chief engineer for Greeley, told CBS News Colorado the money was requested after a study found 35th Avenue to be one of the most dangerous roadways in Northern Colorado.

"We have noticed there is a crash history here," Younkin said. "We received $850,000 (from the federal government) to improve four intersections along the corridor."

Those intersections along 35th Avenue include 16th, 20th, 22nd and 25th streets.

"35th avenue is one of our busiest local streets. It carries about 20,000 vehicles per day, which makes it one of our busiest streets in the city," Younkin said. "It is one of the main north south corridor, not just for Greeley but for Evans as well."

35th Avenue is peppered with schools, parks, neighborhoods and even the city's most visited shopping district. With so many popular destinations along the roadway, those looking to bike, walk, scoot or commute in any other way outside of a vehicle are more susceptible to injury.

Younkin said 35th Avenue was determined to be the city's most dangerous street when it comes to vehicle-involved fatal collisions, or serious injury collisions. The city is currently working to try and eliminate all traffic related deaths in the next 19 years with their "Vision Zero" campaign.

Younkin noted that Greeley West High School is located along 35th Avenue, saying at the lunch and evening hour there are times where hundreds of kids are walking across or along the roadway in an effort to get home or to the nearby King Soopers.

"There will be hundreds of children stacked up here, they just want to get across the street," Younkin said. "There is some very high pedestrian activity here."

Among those who regularly walk along the roadway is Tuesday August, a Greeley mother.

"(The walking path along 35th Avenue) is very pleasant. It can be unsafe, but it is very pleasant at times," August said.

Younkin said the city is attempting to improve the safety for those around by updating traffic patterns and the technology around the intersections.

"We are looking at lighting, we are looking at crosswalk enhancements, we are looking at additional pedestrian detection. So, devices that can detect when a pedestrian has entered an intersection," Younkin said.

While the federal government is chipping in $850,000, the entirety of the project is expected to cost more than $1 million. The City of Greeley will be on the hook for the remainder of the tab.

August said she welcomes the improvement, which are expected to be implemented by 2027, especially as she sees her young daughter enjoying to get outdoors in the area.

"I love her, but she does not know her safety yet. So, having more lights and signs would help her understand what is happening," August said. "I think it would be a huge improvement to have more safety lights and signs for pedestrians, cyclists and kiddos."