3 found dead inside Greeley home

Three people were found dead inside a Greeley home over the 4th of July holiday weekend. On July 2, police went to check on a family that lived at the home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road, after receiving reports of concerning text messages.

Officers found three people inside the home, dead from gunshot wounds. Those deceased included an 83-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 61-year-old man. Their identities will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.

It is unclear if those found are related or were acquainted with each other.

Officers found evidence at the scene that suggests that it was a murder-suicide. Greeley police say that there is no danger to the public based on this incident. The investigation is still underway, anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Radin at 970-350-9671.