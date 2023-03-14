Watch CBS News
Local News

3 board members resign as new superintendent approved in Elizabeth School District

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Three Elizabeth School Board members resign
Three Elizabeth School Board members resign 01:29

Three board members of the Elizabeth School District have resigned, including the president. That leaves only two board members left. 

elizabeth-school-board-10vo-transfer-frame-402.jpg
CBS

President Cary Karcher, Vice President Kim Frumveller and Secretary Craig Blackham have resigned from the board. According to the school district's website, the open seats will be filled in the next month or so. Because the remaining two board members do not qualify for a quorum, any business conducted before the vacancies are filled will be brought back for formal authorization.

New superintendent Dan Snowberger commented during Monday night's meeting that he is looking forward to his new role. 

elizabeth-school-board-10vo-transfer-frame-455.jpg
CBS

"I think the partnership that exists here is something that has really drawn me. I think working in a small community, I've been in Durango for five years, I've been able to work and get to know the community and be visible and hear thoughts and ideas, and work as a team," said Snowberger. 

The board members' resignations officially take effect on Thursday.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.