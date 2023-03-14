3 board members resign as new superintendent approved in Elizabeth School District

Three board members of the Elizabeth School District have resigned, including the president. That leaves only two board members left.

President Cary Karcher, Vice President Kim Frumveller and Secretary Craig Blackham have resigned from the board. According to the school district's website, the open seats will be filled in the next month or so. Because the remaining two board members do not qualify for a quorum, any business conducted before the vacancies are filled will be brought back for formal authorization.

New superintendent Dan Snowberger commented during Monday night's meeting that he is looking forward to his new role.

"I think the partnership that exists here is something that has really drawn me. I think working in a small community, I've been in Durango for five years, I've been able to work and get to know the community and be visible and hear thoughts and ideas, and work as a team," said Snowberger.

The board members' resignations officially take effect on Thursday.