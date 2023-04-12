2 sentenced in connection with Hinkley High School parking lot shooting

Two arrested in connection with the November 2021 shooting in the Hinkley High School parking lot have been sentenced to seven years in a youthful offenders program. The sentencing comes after the defendants, Larry Jefferson and Dalen Brewer pleaded guilty.

Three people were shot in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, two students at Hinkley High and a student from another Aurora high school. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Jefferson pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree attempted murder in exchange for the other eight counts, including first-degree attempted murder, be dropped.

Jefferson is one of four suspects, all teenagers at the time, arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges against the fourth suspect were dropped. The other suspects all reached plea agreements.