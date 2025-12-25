2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Aurora

Police in Aurora investigated a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve. According to investigators, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 1800 block of Billings Street about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators said five people suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting. They were rushed to the hospital, where two people later died from their injuries. Three others suffered nonfatal gunshot wounds.

The two who died are a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male. Their identities will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

The three surviving victims are an 18-year-old male, a 42-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman.

The preliminary investigation shows that the shooting happened between people who know each other. Investigators said there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

