2 Colorado students arrested, accused of bringing gun to Brighton High School

Brighton police take two juveniles into custody after incident at school

Two students at Brighton High School have been arrested, accused of bringing a gun to school. It all started just after noon on Thursday.

Brighton High School CBS

Administrators were told that a student at the school had a gun. Two Brighton Police SROs were at the school and officers immediately contacted that student.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the school on Thursday, during a secure status. There were two police vehicles parked outside the school.

Brighton High School CBS

According to police, as the investigation unfolded, officers took another juvenile into custody for the alleged gun. They were released and are facing possible charges of a juvenile possessing a handgun, which will be determined by the district attorney's office.