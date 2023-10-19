Watch CBS News
Local News

On-secure status lifted from Brighton High School after officers investigated potential safety threat

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An on-secure status was lifted from Brighton High School after officers investigated a potential safety threat.

Brighton police tweeted an update on Thursday saying that officers will remain on the scene to continue investigating and ensuring the safety of students and staff. 

BPD also says more information about the incident will be released later. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 2:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.