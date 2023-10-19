On-secure status lifted from Brighton High School after officers investigated potential safety threat
An on-secure status was lifted from Brighton High School after officers investigated a potential safety threat.
Brighton police tweeted an update on Thursday saying that officers will remain on the scene to continue investigating and ensuring the safety of students and staff.
BPD also says more information about the incident will be released later.
