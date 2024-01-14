Watch CBS News
Local News

2 cars destroyed in Colorado garage fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

West Metro Fire Rescue says crews extinguished a garage fire that left two cars destroyed Saturday morning. 

Around 8:19 a.m., crews responded to a fire that affected a detached garage on Independence Street near W. Radcliffe Drive in Jefferson County, according to the fire department. 

add87253-4911-4dfc-b95d-cf54189b1fa7-copy.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

The fire department said crews worked on getting water on the fire while protecting the home that was nearby. 

At 8:36 a.m. West Metro Fire Rescue issued an update with a tweet saying the fire was under control and crews were working on overhaul. 

The department also says that no injuries were reported but the two cars inside the garage were destroyed by the fire and ruled a total loss. 

2a0edb32-9c94-40ee-b5f3-a1f8cb601cc8-copy.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 3:10 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.