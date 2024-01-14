2 cars destroyed in Colorado garage fire

West Metro Fire Rescue says crews extinguished a garage fire that left two cars destroyed Saturday morning.

Around 8:19 a.m., crews responded to a fire that affected a detached garage on Independence Street near W. Radcliffe Drive in Jefferson County, according to the fire department.

The fire department said crews worked on getting water on the fire while protecting the home that was nearby.

At 8:36 a.m. West Metro Fire Rescue issued an update with a tweet saying the fire was under control and crews were working on overhaul.

The department also says that no injuries were reported but the two cars inside the garage were destroyed by the fire and ruled a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.