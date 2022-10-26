Watch CBS News
2 arrested in connection with hit & run that killed man, 2 dogs on Reservoir Road in Aurora

Search continues for hit & run driver who killed a man, 2 dogs on Reservoir Road in Aurora
Search continues for hit & run driver who killed a man, 2 dogs on Reservoir Road in Aurora 02:07

Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in August that killed a 41-year-old man and two dogs on South Reservoir Road in Aurora. Police say the suspect left the vehicle that killed the victims and ran away from the crash scene.

reservoir-hampden-auto-ped-aurora-crash.jpg
CBS

Police said that a driver in a Toyota Sequoia SUV was driving southbound on Reservoir Road just south of Mansfield Avenue between 2:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Aug. 5, when the vehicle went off the road and hit the man and the two dogs, killing all three of them. 

stephen-warren-carter.jpg
Stephen Warren Carter  Aurora Police

The SUV ended up stopping after getting back onto the road and then driving over a center median. The Toyota had also hit a bus stop, several signs and an electrical box before it stopped, and police say the driver ran away from the scene and left the vehicle behind. 

barnes-cullin-copy.jpg
Cullin Barnes Arapahoe County

Investigators in Aurora released new information on Wednesday about the case. Two people, Stephen Carter, 22, and Cullin Barnes, 45, were arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, related to both men making false statements to investigators during the investigation.

Police determined that Cullin, the vehicle's owner, was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but denies being the driver. Detectives are still waiting for other forensic evidence to determine who was actually driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up-to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 3:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

