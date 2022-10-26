2 arrested in connection with hit & run that killed man, 2 dogs on Reservoir Road in Aurora

Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in August that killed a 41-year-old man and two dogs on South Reservoir Road in Aurora. Police say the suspect left the vehicle that killed the victims and ran away from the crash scene.

Police said that a driver in a Toyota Sequoia SUV was driving southbound on Reservoir Road just south of Mansfield Avenue between 2:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Aug. 5, when the vehicle went off the road and hit the man and the two dogs, killing all three of them.

The SUV ended up stopping after getting back onto the road and then driving over a center median. The Toyota had also hit a bus stop, several signs and an electrical box before it stopped, and police say the driver ran away from the scene and left the vehicle behind.

Investigators in Aurora released new information on Wednesday about the case. Two people, Stephen Carter, 22, and Cullin Barnes, 45, were arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, related to both men making false statements to investigators during the investigation.

Police determined that Cullin, the vehicle's owner, was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but denies being the driver. Detectives are still waiting for other forensic evidence to determine who was actually driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

UPDATE: The pedestrian, as well as two dogs, were killed in this crash. The driver of the vehicle left on foot after the crash. If you have any info, please call @CrimeStoppersCO.



NEWS RELEASE: Man and Two Dogs Killed in Hit and Run Crash #APDNewshttps://t.co/blXx95l7Uc — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 5, 2022

Anyone with information can contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up-to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).