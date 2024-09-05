2 arrested after Colorado elementary school theft from car with 9-year-old inside

Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged connection to a vehicle trespass and theft last week outside Cougar Run Elementary School in Highlands Ranch. Detectives in Colorado believe Devon Lynn Ashley and Reese Bilyeu stole property from inside a vehicle parked in front of the school while a 9-year-old child was sitting inside that vehicle.

One of the suspects got inside the car and took a computer and bag and then got into the passenger seat of a black SUV and drove away just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Reese Bilyeu Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies determined the vehicle was likely a Toyota RAV4 with a sunroof, after looking through school surveillance video. Just after 7 p.m., the victim's credit card was used at the King Soopers at Highlands Ranch Parkway and University Boulevard.

The investigation led deputies to a hotel in the 7600 block of E. Union Avenue in Denver on Tuesday. Bilyeu was arrested in the hotel lobby and deputies said he had a handgun and extra ammunition. Ashley was apprehended shortly after near a stolen Toyota RAV4 parked outside the hotel.

Deputies said during a search of the vehicle they recovered a hoodie and mask matching the description of those worn during the elementary school theft, as well as illegal drugs and multiple stolen credit cards.

Devon Lynn Ashley Douglas County

Detectives also searched the hotel room and said they found stolen property, including four computers, numerous passports, driver's licenses, social security cards, and credit cards, and other personal information belonging to various victims.

"I am incredibly proud of our IMPACT team detectives who worked diligently and relentlessly to track down and apprehend these criminals. Their determination reflects the high standards we hold at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. While many agencies may not prioritize property crimes, we take these offenses seriously and pursue suspects with the same dedication as we would any other crime. The recovery of stolen items and the arrests made in this case demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that Douglas County remains a safe place for our residents," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

Deputies said both Bilyeu and Ashley had multiple outstanding warrants and that they will face additional charges in this case, including motor vehicle theft and vehicular trespassing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 303-660-7579.