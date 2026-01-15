2 arrested in Colorado after deadly shooting at Westminster park, shootout with deputies

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in Westminster that was followed days later by a pursuit and shootout with deputies that spurred a massive manhunt for one of the suspects. That manhunt closed a portion of I-70 for nearly 10 hours on Tuesday.

According to investigators, it all began when a man was found dead, lying face down in the parking lot of Wolff Run Park, located at 4705 W. 76th Ave., around 7 a.m on Saturday. Police said the man was in his late 20s and had several visible gunshot wounds.

Wolff Run Park in Westminster. CBS

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were alerted to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect in that deadly shooting who was believed to be traveling near Gypsum. The suspect was later identified as Kenny Espinosa, 27.

Investigators said a deputy in the Eagle County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle that matched the description, driving westbound on I-70 at a high rate of speed, when deputies began a pursuit. They attempted a traffic stop, but Espinosa refused, and deputies deployed a spike strip. After the vehicle was disabled, deputies said two people got out of the vehicle and shots were exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement. Investigators said there were children in the vehicle at the time.

A picture of the suspect Kenny Espinosa wanted in Eagle County after an exchange of gunfire with deputies. Eagle County

Espinosa was finally captured several hours after the shootout with deputies. The investigation into that exchange of gunfire kept a portion of I-70 closed in both directions in Eagle and Garfield counties for nearly 10 hours as Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents gathered evidence. No deputies were injured.

Charity Johnson Eagle County

Espinosa was taken to the hospital for treatment and, once released, was expected to be booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. The day he was captured, authorities arrested another suspect in connection with that homicide, Charity Johnson, 35, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Johnson was booked into the Adams County Jail.