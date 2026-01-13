Colorado's I-70 closed in Eagle, Garfield counties after deputy shooting

I-70 was closed in two counties in Colorado's high country early Tuesday morning after a shooting involving deputies. The closure was in Eagle and Garfield counties.

According to investigators, Vail Public Safety Communications received information just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect out of the Denver metro area who was believed to be traveling near Gypsum. That suspect reportedly had a weapon and was possibly accompanied by hostages.

Investigators said a deputy in the Eagle County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle that matched the description, driving westbound on I-70 at a high rate of speed. Deputies began a pursuit. After watching the vehicle exit at mile marker 119 and then get back onto eastbound I-70, deputies said they attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect refused to stop and deputies said they deployed a spike strip near mile marker 130 on I-70.

Two people got out of the vehicle, according to investigators, and pointed a firearm at law enforcement. Shots were exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement. One suspect was struck and rushed to the hospital. The remaining people in the vehicle were contacted by law enforcement.

Deputies with Eagle County Sheriff's Office and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, along with Colorado State Patrol and the Special Operations Unit, continued to search for another suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

A picture of the suspect wanted in Eagle County after an exchange of gunfire with deputies. Eagle County

Deputies have released a picture of the suspect.

I-70 was closed in both directions between Exit 119- No Name and Exit 147- near Gypsum from mile marker 119 to mile marker 140 due to a shelter in place. Community members have been asked to avoid the area.

There was no estimate on when I-70 would reopen to traffic.