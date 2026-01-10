Police in Denver metro area say others heard gunshots in deadly shooting, but didn't call authorities

A man was found dead in a parking lot in the Denver metro area hours after police say he was shot.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the man was found lying face down in the parking lot of Wolff Run Park, located at 4705 W. 76th Ave., around 7 a.m on Saturday. Officers say he was in his late 20's and had several visible gunshot wounds.

CBS

Witnesses who live in the area told police they heard multiple gunshots around 2 a.m. this morning, then saw a dark colored newer model sedan leave the park. The police department says no one called them at that time.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and are asking residents in the area to check their video camera footage from between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. They encouraged anyone with video or information on the shooting to contact them at (303) 658-4360.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and don't think there is an immediate danger to the public.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man who was killed and his cause of death after notifying his next of kin.