1st human case of West Nile Virus in Colorado this year reported in La Plata County

La Plata County is first in Colorado to report human case of West Nile Virus so far this year

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Colorado this year has been reported in La Plata County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, although mosquitoes with West Nile have been confirmed in several counties, this is the first human case documented for 2023.

The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo and Weld counties. Health experts say that mosquito populations are at historic levels across Colorado due to the high rainfall this year.

This means that there is an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

While most people infected with West Nile virus don't have symptoms, some can develop a serious, potentially deadly illness. In 2022, Colorado had 206 reported human cases of West Nile virus, including 20 deaths. People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness. Talk with a health care provider if you develop severe headaches or begin experiencing confusion.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. To protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. For more information about insect repellents, visit the EPA's information webpage. Always follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

In addition to eliminating standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.

You can find additional data going back to 2003 on CDPHE's West Nile virus webpage, which is updated weekly throughout the season.