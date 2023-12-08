18-car pileup in snowy conditions forces closure of westbound Interstate 70 in western Colorado

Colorado weather: First Alert Weather Day as snow moves in

Colorado weather: First Alert Weather Day as snow moves in

Colorado weather: First Alert Weather Day as snow moves in

Road crews closed westbound Interstate 70 in western Colorado after a pileup of at least 18 cars in snowy conditions late Friday morning. The interstate was closed westbound between Parachute and DeBeque at noon. That's close to the Garfield County-Mesa County line.

CDOT

So far there's no word on if anyone was hurt in the crashes.

Snow falling overnight and into the morning on Friday has created slow and slick driving conditions in several parts of Colorado. Several inches had already fallen into parts of the high country by late Friday morning, causing roads to deteriorate.

The snow won't be letting up with several areas in the mountains under Winter Weather Advisories until Saturday morning with as much as a foot of snow expected in some mountain areas.