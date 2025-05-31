16th Street in Denver comes alive for Kickoff to Summer Festival after years of construction

Outside Festival and Summer Kickoff Festival in Denver celebrate the start of summer

After years of detours, dust, and delays, Denver's 16th Street welcomed summer and the return of its vibrant atmosphere with a festival on Saturday.

The Kickoff to Summer Festival marked the completion of a multi-year construction project to reshape the heart of downtown Denver. The celebration drew hundreds of residents and tourists alike who strolled through reopened walkways, enjoyed live music, browsed local vendors, and collected free merchandise.

For many Denverites, the day was a nostalgic return to what once was, and an exciting look ahead.

"Growing up, 16th Street was kind of the place to be," said one attendee, recalling the area's former energy.

But the fanfare wasn't universal. While the street pulsed with renewed life, some local businesses along its edges are still recovering from the impact of years of disruption.

Arlet Alvarez, manager of Dragonfly Noodle at the corner of 16th and Market, says the construction significantly affected foot traffic and their bottom line.

"This block opened up last August, and we're still not where we want to be," she said. "We've been having to cut a lot of labor hours, so we're struggling with that too."

Just a few doors down, the Colorado Artisan Center faced similar challenges.

"There was so much construction no one could cross the street," said Cayley McAllister. "We just lost out on a lot of sales because no one could physically get to our store."

Despite the difficulties, there's growing optimism. With construction now complete and the street once again buzzing with activity, many businesses are hopeful the crowds will return for good.

"We've been waiting for this day going on three years now," said Museum of Illusions General Manager John Campbell. "So we're super excited to have business coming back downtown."

As summer begins, the city and its small businesses are ready to turn the page.