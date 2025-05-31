16th Street in Denver comes alive for Kickoff to Summer Festival after years of construction After years of detours, dust, and delays, Denver's 16th Street welcomed summer and the return of its vibrant atmosphere with a festival on Saturday. The Kickoff to Summer Festival marked the completion of a multi-year construction project to reshape the heart of downtown Denver. The celebration drew hundreds of residents and tourists alike who strolled through reopened walkways, enjoyed live music, browsed local vendors, and collected free merchandise.