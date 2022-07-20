16 year old charged in Brighton Park murder

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's office has filed first degree murder charges against a 17-year-old for the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

It happened on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Ken Mitchell Park in Brighton. Just before 9:30 p.m., Brighton Police officers responded to a call that a man was shot and unresponsive in the park. Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect before hearing gun shots.

CBS

The victim has not been identified.

Jonah Graham, 16 has been charged in the case, with first-degree murder, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Graham will be in court on November 4, 2022.