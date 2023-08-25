Check out $100 million in improvements at Empower Field at Mile High

Check out the $100 million improvements at Empower Field at Mile High

Check out the $100 million improvements at Empower Field at Mile High

Check out the $100 million improvements at Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High has a lot going for it this football season thanks to some major upgrades.

"One hundred million dollars in enhancements, the largest ever in the 23-year history of the stadium," said Damani Leech the President of the Denver Broncos.

The new scoreboard at Empower Field at Mile High. CBS

The most prominent addition is the scoreboard in the south endzone.

"A new video board which is now the tallest in the NFL not to mention North America," said Leech.

The upgrades don't stop there. The suites have all been upgraded and there is a new 9,000 square ft Breckenridge Bourbon Club which will be available to certain ticket holders.

The Team Store has expanded and there are two new elevators on the East and West sides of the stadium.

The Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field at Mile High. CBS

The team has installed framed photos and paintings throughout suite levels and four murals from local artists are on the 100-level concourse.

There are improved LED boards on the concourses and more concessions will be available including on the South Deck of the stadium which now has permanent concessions.

The stadium and Aramark are also debuting and reintroducing concessions such as Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese, Tipsy Scoop alcoholic ice cream, Monster Chicken Nachos, a dietary-friendly grain bowl, Little Man Ice Cream Sandwiches, and a Brunch Banh M.

CBS

They also announced they will have a $5 menu which includes hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn and nachos.

"Fans we think are really going to love these improvements," said Leech.