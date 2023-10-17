Watch CBS News
1 suspect in custody after 2 men stabbed in Aurora, rushed to hospital

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora took one suspect in custody after two men were stabbed and rushed to the hospital on Monday night. Police rushed to East Colfax Avenue and Lima Street just after 8 p.m. Monday. 

When officers arrived, they found two men with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed. 

aurora-stabbing-map.jpg
Two men were stabbed near Colfax Avenue and Lima Street in Aurora on Monday night.  CBS

One person was taken into custody. Detectives are asking the public for help. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 11:33 AM

