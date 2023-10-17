1 suspect in custody after 2 men stabbed in Aurora, rushed to hospital

1 suspect in custody after two men stabbed, rushed to hospital in Aurora

1 suspect in custody after two men stabbed, rushed to hospital in Aurora

Police in Aurora took one suspect in custody after two men were stabbed and rushed to the hospital on Monday night. Police rushed to East Colfax Avenue and Lima Street just after 8 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found two men with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed.

Two men were stabbed near Colfax Avenue and Lima Street in Aurora on Monday night. CBS

One person was taken into custody. Detectives are asking the public for help.

