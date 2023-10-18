1 shot, killed at 23rd and Broadway in Denver early Wednesday morning

1 killed in early morning shooting at 23rd and Broadway in Denver

1 killed in early morning shooting at 23rd and Broadway in Denver

1 killed in early morning shooting at 23rd and Broadway in Denver

One person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. Police in Denver rushed to the shooting in the 2300 block of North Broadway about 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with gunshot wounds. That victim was rushed to the hospital.

One person was shot and killed at 23rd and Broadway early Wednesday morning. CBS

Denver police tweeted an update on the shooting just after 9 a.m. Wednesday that the victim had died and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

This deadly shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes in the Denver metro area that included three separate shootings over the weekend which left 10 people injured.