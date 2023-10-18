Watch CBS News
Local News

1 shot, killed at 23rd and Broadway in Denver early Wednesday morning

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

1 killed in early morning shooting at 23rd and Broadway in Denver
1 killed in early morning shooting at 23rd and Broadway in Denver 00:17

One person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. Police in Denver rushed to the shooting in the 2300 block of North Broadway about 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with gunshot wounds. That victim was rushed to the hospital. 

broadway-23rd-deadly-shooting-transfer-frame-47.jpg
One person was shot and killed at 23rd and Broadway early Wednesday morning.  CBS

Denver police tweeted an update on the shooting just after 9 a.m. Wednesday that the victim had died and the case is being investigated as a homicide. 

No suspect information has been released. 

This deadly shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes in the Denver metro area that included three separate shootings over the weekend which left 10 people injured. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.