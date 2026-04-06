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1 dead after shooting at Denver's Russell Square Park

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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One person died the day after a shooting at Russell Square Park in Denver. According to Denver police investigators, the adult female died on Monday morning. 

The shooting happened on Sunday evening at the park located in the 3600 block of North Vine Street. Police said two victims were located and rushed to the hospital. One victim died. The extent of the injuries to the other victim has not been released. 

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CBS

Witnesses said they were having Easter dinner when the shooting happened. 

"It was bonkers. My mom's car was hit. We were having a small Easter dinner when it occurred," said Steve Katsaros.

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CBS

Investigators said they're working to develop information on the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867. 

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