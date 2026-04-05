Shooting near park in Denver leaves 2 injured

Two people were injured when a shooting took place in Denver on Sunday.

Around 6:46 p.m., the Denver Police Department said they're investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of North Vine Street.

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Officers have taped off access to Russell Square Park.

Police said two people were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. They do not yet know the extent of those injuries.

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Investigators said they're working to develop information on the suspect.

No further information has been provided yet, but police say they will share updates as they become available.