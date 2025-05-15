1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at King Soopers in Aurora as search for shooter continues

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Aurora King Soopers as police continue to search for the gunman

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Aurora King Soopers as police continue to search for the gunman

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Aurora King Soopers as police continue to search for the gunman

One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a King Soopers store in Aurora. The search continued Thursday for the suspect.

CBS

Police said they responded to the shooting about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the store located near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found women who had been shot. One man was found in the parking lot and was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers located a woman who had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. She remained hospitalized on Thursday morning with serious injuries. All the victims are adults.

According to investigators, it is believed the suspects are known to at least one of the victims.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.