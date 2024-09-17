Your home can be an actual castle for $5.5M

Your home could be a literal castle for $5.5M

CHICAGO (CBS) — The saying "your home is your castle" could be a literal one if you want to buy a giant building in Illinois.

A nearly 19,000-square-foot English Medieval manor in Harvard, Illinois, features seven bedrooms and five and a half baths. The owners imported custom fireplaces from France modeled after famous chateaus.

They are now selling the home and half the property to build something smaller without stairs.

The auction is scheduled for October 29. The suggested opening bid is $5.5 million.