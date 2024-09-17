Watch CBS News

Your home could be a literal castle for $5.5M

A nearly 19,000-square-foot English Medieval manor in Harvard, Illinois, features seven bedrooms and five and a half baths. The owners imported custom fireplaces from France modeled after famous chateaus.
