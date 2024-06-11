Accused killer of Chicago police officer pleads not guilty to murder charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man charged in connection with the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Xavier Tate, 22, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm in the death of Huesca, who was shot and killed on April 21 while he was returning home from work in Gage Park.

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He was killed just two days before his 31st birthday.

Tate was arrested on May 1 after a multi-state manhunt. Police said they were able to find him in part because of video evidence collected from more than 90 locations after Huesca was killed. Detectives tracked Tate to a business where he bought a bottle of water using a relative's bank card.

When police found Huesca's stolen car after the shooting, that water bottle and clothing Tate had been wearing during the shooting was found near the car. Police also found Tate's DNA in the car and his fingerprints on a fence he jumped over.

Police also said Tate might have fled to Wisconsin or Iowa after the shooting, but he was ultimately tracked down to an apartment in west suburban Glendale Heights where he was ultimately arrested.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said officers used Huesca's handcuffs to arrest Tate.

Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston was also shot and killed in last year in a similar fashion to Huesca. She was getting off her shift and returning to her home in Avalon Park.