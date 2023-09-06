Chicago police hosting special ceremony honoring fallen officers including Aréanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are keeping their promise to never forget their fallen brothers and sisters.

They're hosting a special ceremony honoring fallen officers. One of the officers includes Aréanah Preston.

The ceremony will be held today at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park at 4:30 p.m.

Preston's name will be unveiled on the memorial wall.

She was just days away from graduating this past May when she was shot and killed during a robbery outside her Avalon Park home. She was 24 years old.

As we mark nearly four months since #ChicagoPolice Officer Arѐanah M. Preston was taken from us, we commemorate her life and honor Arѐanah's family. Arѐanah's legacy will forever live on. #PeaceForPreston pic.twitter.com/oxVc3uzcEy — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 5, 2023

That ceremony will be followed by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's 20th annual candlelight vigil.

The names of 600 Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty will be read.