Accused killer of Chicago police officer pleads not guilty to murder charge The man charged in connection with the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Xavier Tate, 22, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm in the death of Huesca, who was shot and killed on April 21 while he was returning home from work in Gage Park.