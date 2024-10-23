Worker dies days after workplace incident in Chicago suburb, coroner says

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — A worker died after suffering from a workplace incident in Gurnee, Illinois, last week, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

On Friday around 7:30 a.m., the Gurnee Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Illinois Tollway M-4 building along I-94 near Grand Avenue for a person who was run over by a piece of equipment.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Gregory Bolls of Chicago, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. He later died on Sunday in the intensive care unit.

Preliminary results indicated the victim died from blunt force injuries because of the incident.

Investigation into his death, including a review of medical documentation as well as toxicology testing, remains ongoing.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and OSHA.