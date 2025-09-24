Woman arrested after allegedly stealing shuttle bus at Midway Airport, driving onto taxiway

A woman has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a private aviation hangar at Midway International Airport, stealing a shuttle bus, and driving it onto a taxiway before telling police she was just "testing security."

The 39-year-old woman is charged with a felony count of criminal trespass to an airport, and two misdemeanor trespassing charges.

According to a Chicago police report, she was arrested around 4:25 a.m. Monday, after a witness saw her on the secured side of the Signature Flight Support hangar at Midway, where she climbed onto the Signature shuttle bus and drove it onto the taxiway in front of the building.

After driving in a circle, she returned to the hangar building, where the witness lost sight of her.

Another witness said she had seen the woman hold the hangar door open for her as the witness was pushing a food cart. A third witness told police the woman had asked about using the restroom in the Signature hangar.

Responding officers spotted the woman on the unsecured side of the hangar, and when officers questioned her, she told them "I was just testing security," and added "Free Palestine."

At her first court appearance on Tuesday, she was allowed to go free ahead of trial, but is required to regularly check in with a probation officer.

She is due back in court on Monday.