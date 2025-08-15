Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Washington Park neighborhood

A 27-year-old woman was wounded after being hit by gunfire early Friday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Chicago police said that the woman was sitting inside a vehicle with two other people when an unknown sedan pulled up alongside them. A passenger and an unknown woman from inside shot at them.

The victim was hit in the right ankle and grazed in the left leg. She was dropped off at Provident Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspects fled southbound, and no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.