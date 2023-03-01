Chicago shooting: Woman dies after being shot in face on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot on the city's West Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of West Lemoyne Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 9:50 p.m.

Chicago police say the victim, identified as 55-year-old Tracey Allen Showers by the Medical Examiner's Office, was exiting her vehicle when shots were fired in the area. A family member, also exiting the vehicle, observed the woman had been shot.

The victim was shot in the face and was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.