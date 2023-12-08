Woman shot to death inside South Side Chicago motel

Woman shot, killed at motel on Chicago's South Side

Woman shot, killed at motel on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot inside a motel on the city's South Side Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Chicago police officers responded to a person shot and found a woman, 30s, who was shot in the neck and back.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police the victim was arguing with a male offender who pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.