Woman shot to death inside South Side Chicago motel
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot inside a motel on the city's South Side Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue.
Chicago police officers responded to a person shot and found a woman, 30s, who was shot in the neck and back.
The woman was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A witness told police the victim was arguing with a male offender who pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
