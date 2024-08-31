Watch CBS News

Woman killed in drive-by shooting in Chicago

Chicago police say around 9:30 p.m., the woman was sitting on a porch in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue with another man when an unknown man in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.