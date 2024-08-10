Woman, 20, seriously hurt in Chicago Northeast Side stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after being stabbed multiple times on the city's Northeast Side.

Chicago police said around 3 a.m., the victim was in an argument with two other women in the 4400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, when it turned into a fight.

The attacking women battered and used a cutting instrument to stab the victim in the back multiple times.

The victim was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Illinois Masonic in serious condition. Police said her condition was stabilized.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.