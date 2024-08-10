Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 20, seriously hurt in Chicago Northeast Side stabbing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after being stabbed multiple times on the city's Northeast Side.

Chicago police said around 3 a.m., the victim was in an argument with two other women in the 4400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, when it turned into a fight. 

The attacking women battered and used a cutting instrument to stab the victim in the back multiple times.

The victim was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Illinois Masonic in serious condition. Police said her condition was stabilized.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.