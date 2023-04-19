Woman in Forest Park gas station fallout due in court for probation violation

Woman in wild Forest Park gas station fight due in court for violating probation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman charged in a wild fight and crash in Forest Park is expected in court today for violating probation on a previous case.

Kendra Nance has three previous felonies - including aggravated battery to a police officer.

Police say this past weekend, Nance argued with two other women before she allegedly drove into one of their cars while dragging her boyfriend who tried to stop her.

Police say when she drove off, hit another car, and flipped her SUV.