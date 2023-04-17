Police investigate Forest Park gas station fight ending in car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are still sorting out the details of this chaotic scene that unfolded at a gas station in the near west suburbs.

It happened Sunday in Forest Park, a woman nearly mows down several people before causing a serious crash. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has new details along with video you will only see on 2 of what happened after the collision.

An apparent dispute between two women quickly escalated at a Thornton's gas station in Forest Park on Sunday afternoon, when one of them gets behind the wheel of a black Ford Explorer.

Police said it happened at around 3:10 p.m. As one man attempts to intervene, appearing to remove the keys from the ignition, the woman gains control of the wheel, nearly mowing down her target, smashing into everything in her path.

Just when everyone thought it was over, the woman in the Ford Explorer races onto Harlem Avenue. In footage obtained by CBS 2, the SUV is seen crashing into a sedan waiting at a red light, and then flipping over.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt according to eyewitnesses, emerged from the SUV and continues to yell. Then, she goes back into the car to remove her purse, and proceeds to continue the fight across the street.

The disturbing scene finally came to a close when police arrived. Eyewitnesses tell CBS 2 the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled on foot when officers arrived. She was arrested about a block away.

As shocking as the video is, no serious injuries were reported. Forest Park police confirm that one person is in custody and charges in the case are still pending.

Calls and emails to Thornton's corporate office asking about the incident, and whether employees were involved, were not returned.

