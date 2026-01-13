Woman found shot in mouth inside South Shore apartment, police say

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said around 6:42 p.m., police officers responded to the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, whose age was not released, inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.