Woman found shot in mouth inside South Shore apartment, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said around 6:42 p.m., police officers responded to the 6700 block of South Crandon  Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, whose age was not released, inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

