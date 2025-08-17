Woman, 31, fatally shot during attempted robbery in Bridgeport neighborhood

A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on the city's South Side Saturday evening.

Chicago police said around 8:40 p.m., the woman was outside in the 800 block of West 27th Street when an unknown man traveling in a dark sedan got out and approached her.

Investigation indicated that the suspect attempted to take her belongings before shooting her.

The woman was hit once in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, police said there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.